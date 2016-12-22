Roy Williams’ favorite reindeer is ... Frosty?

5:18 Roy Williams on win over Northern Iowa and the NCAA investigation Pause

1:00 UNC's Nazair Jones on Stanford's McCaffrey: "I can't blame him."

3:55 Number 1 prospect Mohamed Bamba discusses basketball recruiting

4:30 Who will replace Joel Berry at point for UNC?

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player

1:44 Coach K: Grayson Allen suspended indefinitely

2:00 Krzyzewski defends his handling of Grayson Allen

1:27 Coach K on Grayson Allen's trip: 'Unacceptable'