Williams on NCAA’s latest NOA: ‘My reaction is that I’m tired of this junk.’

0:59 Bissette: 'The University could have acted sooner and stronger' Pause

2:11 Woodall: Early UNC reviews of academic scandal were not probing investigations

0:39 UNC system president Spellings refuses to release Nyang'oro interview transcripts

2:25 District Attorney says institutional denial and arrogance may have delayed UNC internal investigation

5:18 Roy Williams on win over Northern Iowa and the NCAA investigation

2:31 Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

9:31 Berger frustrated after failure to repeal HB2

0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player