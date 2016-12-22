Williams on NCAA’s latest NOA: ‘My reaction is that I’m tired of this junk.’

After the Tar Heels’ 85-42 win Wednesday night over Northern Iowa, North Carolina coach Roy Williams responded to a question about the recent news of a third notice of allegations from the NCAA in the academic fraud case. The latest notice of allegations was released by UNC on Thursday.
Here is what Williams had to say:
“My reaction is that I’m tired of this junk, said everything that I’m going to say, felt all along that we’ve done the right thing, and whatever they do, they have to do.
“Our athletic director was a great guy here at Christmas and told me if I wanted to say for everybody to talk to him, that they could talk to him, and that’s what I’m close to doing because I’m tired of the junk.”
“I did have one goal and I’m going to have to change it. I’d hope that the NCAA thing would be over before I’m retired. And now I’m hoping it will be over before I die.”
The case involves 18 years of bogus classes offered by a former manager of the African and Afro-American Studies department.
The third notice comes several weeks after UNC appeared before the association’s Committee on Infractions in a rare procedural hearing.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
Comments