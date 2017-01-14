UNC goes small in big win over Florida State

2:28 UNC's Trubisky reflects on the Tar Heels' loss to Stanford in the Sun Bowl and the fumble Pause

1:35 Fedora on draft prospects for Mitch Trubisky

1:46 Matt Booty of Enkle Designs finds inspiration in Scandinavian design

1:44 Family displaced by Hurricane Matthew struggles to find affordable housing

3:48 Gov Roy Cooper introduces new DHHS and Military Secretaries

2:46 Gottfried: "We have to value the ball a little bit better"

2:16 Zach Galifianakis makes a documentary about how bad gerrymandering has gotten

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

1:36 The new Walnut Hill Nature Preserve, in eastern Wake County, will preserve hundreds of acres of undeveloped land for open space.