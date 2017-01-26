In-state cornerback prospect announces he will decommit from North Carolina

Dwayne Crossen, a 6-2, 180-pound cornerback, who had committed to North Carolina last August, said in a short Twitter post that he will re-open the recruiting process.
“After much consideration and prayer, I have decided to decommit from the University of North Carolina and re open my recruitment,” Crossen, who goes by the Twitter name ‘Braylen Nazir,’ posted on his page Thursday afternoon. “I just want to say thank you to the university but this is the best decision for me.”
I just want to say thank you to the university but this is the best decision for me. pic.twitter.com/83LNGOFsG8— Braylen Nazir™ (@Bluechip15_) January 26, 2017
Crossen is rated a three-star prospect by 247sports.com, and is considered one of the top cornerbacks in the state from the class of 2018. He is a two-sport athlete, and plays both basketball and football for Greensboro Dudley High School.
Crossen helped lead Dudley High School to its sixth state championship this past season in the NCHAA 4A Division, 54-0. He had six tackles and returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown.
