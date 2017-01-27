North Carolina

January 27, 2017 2:41 PM

Recruiting roundup: UNC football has a chance at two four-star prospects before Signing Day

By Jonathan M. Alexander

Signing Day is less than two weeks away and most prospects have already made their commitments. But there still are a few who will likely wait until Signing Day.

Here’s a look at who has committed to North Carolina, and who the Tar Heels could still pick up:

Commits

▪  Jonah Melton - OG, 6-4, 295 pounds, four-star, #143, NC (enrolled)

▪  Jake Lawler - DE, 6-3, 225 pounds, four-star, #177, NC (enrolled)

▪  Xach Gill - DE, 6-5, 270 pounds, four-star, #289, NC (enrolled)

▪  Tre Shaw - CB, 6-0, 180 pounds, four-star, GA (enrolled)

▪  C.J. Cotman, N/A, 5-11, 180-pound, four-star, FL

▪  J.T. Cauthen - WR, 6-2, 210 pounds, three-star, NC (enrolled)

▪  Tyler Smith - WR, 5-11, 185, three-star, GA

▪  Beau Corrales, WR, 6-4, 203-pound, three-star, TX

▪  Jordan Tucker, a 6-7, 325-pound, three-star

▪  Billy Ross - OT, 6-5, 310 pounds, three-star, WV

▪  Michael Carter - RB, 5-8, 191 pounds, three-star FL (enrolled)

▪  Jordon Riley - DT, 6-6, 292 pounds, three-star, Durham, NC (enrolled)

▪  Antwuan Branch - RB, 6-0, 208 pounds, three-star, TN

▪  Caleb Rozar - S, 6-3, 192 pounds, three-star, TN

▪  Malik Robinson - LB, 6-0, 223 pounds, three-star, GA

▪  Brian Anderson - OG, 6-3, 286 pounds, three-star, AL

▪  Jeremiah Gemmel - LB, 6-1, 208 pounds, three-star, GA

▪  Marcus McKethan - OG, 6-6, 328 pounds, three-star, SC

▪  Kayne Roberts - WR, 6-3, 195 pounds, two-star, TN

Still out there

▪  Ryan Jones - WR/DB, 6-2, 219 pounds, four-star, NC. Jones played for Mallard Creek in Charlotte during his senior season and was considered one of the best prospects in the state.

▪  A.J. Davis - RB, 5-11, 190 pounds, four-star, FL. Davis was a 2017 Under-Armour All-American. He visited the Tar Heels on Jan. 14. If he were to sign, it would be a big addition for UNC, who lost its top two running backs after the 2016-17 season. Also on his list are Oregon, Louisville, Florida and Pittsburgh.

▪  Ameer Speed - CB, 6-3, 195 pounds, three-star, FL. Speeds has narrowed his list to five schools and the Tar Heels are one of them. Others include Michigan State, Oregon, Virginia Tech and Georgia.

▪  Dazz Newsome, N/A, 5-10, 165 pounds, three-star, VA. Would likely play special teams or defensive back. Newsome is also said to be interested in Virginia Tech and Maryland.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

