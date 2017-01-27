Recruiting roundup: UNC football has a chance at two four-star prospects before Signing Day

Signing Day is less than two weeks away and most prospects have already made their commitments. But there still are a few who will likely wait until Signing Day.
Here’s a look at who has committed to North Carolina, and who the Tar Heels could still pick up:
Commits
▪ Jonah Melton - OG, 6-4, 295 pounds, four-star, #143, NC (enrolled)
▪ Jake Lawler - DE, 6-3, 225 pounds, four-star, #177, NC (enrolled)
▪ Xach Gill - DE, 6-5, 270 pounds, four-star, #289, NC (enrolled)
▪ Tre Shaw - CB, 6-0, 180 pounds, four-star, GA (enrolled)
▪ C.J. Cotman, N/A, 5-11, 180-pound, four-star, FL
▪ J.T. Cauthen - WR, 6-2, 210 pounds, three-star, NC (enrolled)
▪ Tyler Smith - WR, 5-11, 185, three-star, GA
▪ Beau Corrales, WR, 6-4, 203-pound, three-star, TX
▪ Jordan Tucker, a 6-7, 325-pound, three-star
▪ Billy Ross - OT, 6-5, 310 pounds, three-star, WV
▪ Michael Carter - RB, 5-8, 191 pounds, three-star FL (enrolled)
▪ Jordon Riley - DT, 6-6, 292 pounds, three-star, Durham, NC (enrolled)
▪ Antwuan Branch - RB, 6-0, 208 pounds, three-star, TN
▪ Caleb Rozar - S, 6-3, 192 pounds, three-star, TN
▪ Malik Robinson - LB, 6-0, 223 pounds, three-star, GA
▪ Brian Anderson - OG, 6-3, 286 pounds, three-star, AL
▪ Jeremiah Gemmel - LB, 6-1, 208 pounds, three-star, GA
▪ Marcus McKethan - OG, 6-6, 328 pounds, three-star, SC
▪ Kayne Roberts - WR, 6-3, 195 pounds, two-star, TN
Still out there
▪ Ryan Jones - WR/DB, 6-2, 219 pounds, four-star, NC. Jones played for Mallard Creek in Charlotte during his senior season and was considered one of the best prospects in the state.
▪ A.J. Davis - RB, 5-11, 190 pounds, four-star, FL. Davis was a 2017 Under-Armour All-American. He visited the Tar Heels on Jan. 14. If he were to sign, it would be a big addition for UNC, who lost its top two running backs after the 2016-17 season. Also on his list are Oregon, Louisville, Florida and Pittsburgh.
▪ Ameer Speed - CB, 6-3, 195 pounds, three-star, FL. Speeds has narrowed his list to five schools and the Tar Heels are one of them. Others include Michigan State, Oregon, Virginia Tech and Georgia.
▪ Dazz Newsome, N/A, 5-10, 165 pounds, three-star, VA. Would likely play special teams or defensive back. Newsome is also said to be interested in Virginia Tech and Maryland.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
Comments