UNC at Miami: Where to watch and what to know

5:09 Roy Williams: 'I think my team is very unselfish' Pause

1:49 UNC's Joel Berry: 'This is what determines the outcome of the season'

0:53 32nd NC Pride Parade and Festival

9:31 Berger frustrated after failure to repeal HB2

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

1:33 Special needs wrestler pins in his first wrestling match

2:03 Duke's Jeff Capel cites play of State's Dennis Smith, Jr. as the Wolfpack upsets the Blue Devils 84-82.

2:29 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

5:56 Duke's Jeff Capel talks about coaching without Krzyzewski on the bench