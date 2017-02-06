In the end, the Tar Heels prove to be too big for Notre Dame in Greensboro

9:30 UNC'S Roy Williams on playing in Greensboro after win over Notre Dame Pause

2:49 UNC's Kenny Williams on win over Notre Dame

2:46 UNC's Joel Berry on the Heels peformance in the final minutes

28:59 UNC's Fedora talks about the Tar Heels' signing class

7:11 Tar Heels win, Roy Williams gets 800th victory

5:45 84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial - The Entire Journey

2:26 Hundreds pay tribute to Charles Shackleford in Kinston

7:44 Triangle residents speak out on NCAA HB2 decision

1:31 NCAA president discusses impact of HB2 in North Carolina