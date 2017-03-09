Woody Durham's quiet fight

For 40 years, Woody Durham was the voice of the Tar Heels, their radio play-by-play man. Now, a neurocognitive disease threatens to rob him of his ability to speak.

Part 1: The voice of the Tar Heels, Woody Durham, lives with a painful silence
Robert Willett | rwillett@newsobserver.com

For 40 years, Woody Durham was the voice of the Tar Heels, their radio play-by-play man. The Smith Center had been his place of work. Now, a neurocognitive disease threatens to rob him of his ability to speak.

Read story Top

Part 2: UNC’s Woody Durham fights against the disease that is stealing his voice

Robert Willett | rwillett@newsobserver.com

For years, Woody Durham and his family feared the unknown while the retired UNC radio announcer gradually lost his ability to speak. The diagnosis of Primary Progressive Aphasia, a neurocognitive disorder that robs its victims of their vocabulary, brought relief. At last, there was an answer.

Read story Top

Part 3: Woody Durham goes on with life despite the challenges

Robert Willett | rwillett@newsobserver.com

Behind the microphone, Woody Durham urged people to “go where you go” to conjure the cosmos in the Tar Heels’ favor. Now he tries to live those words.

Read story Top

CREDITS


REPORTER

Andrew Carter

PHOTOGRAPHER

Robert Willett

EDITOR

Steve Ruinsky



DIGITAL PRODUCER

Kevin Keister

WEB DESIGN

Bob Brueckner

WEB DEVELOPER

Uday Dorawala