Woody Durham's quiet fight
For 40 years, Woody Durham was the voice of the Tar Heels, their radio play-by-play man. Now, a neurocognitive disease threatens to rob him of his ability to speak.
Part 1: The voice of the Tar Heels, Woody Durham, lives with a painful silence
For 40 years, Woody Durham was the voice of the Tar Heels, their radio play-by-play man. The Smith Center had been his place of work. Now, a neurocognitive disease threatens to rob him of his ability to speak.
Part 2: UNC’s Woody Durham fights against the disease that is stealing his voice
For years, Woody Durham and his family feared the unknown while the retired UNC radio announcer gradually lost his ability to speak. The diagnosis of Primary Progressive Aphasia, a neurocognitive disorder that robs its victims of their vocabulary, brought relief. At last, there was an answer.
Part 3: Woody Durham goes on with life despite the challenges
Behind the microphone, Woody Durham urged people to “go where you go” to conjure the cosmos in the Tar Heels’ favor. Now he tries to live those words.
CREDITS
REPORTER
Andrew Carter
PHOTOGRAPHER
Robert Willett
EDITOR
Steve Ruinsky
DIGITAL PRODUCER
Kevin Keister
WEB DESIGN
Bob Brueckner
WEB DEVELOPER
Uday Dorawala