UNC finds defensive intensity in 65-41 win over Virginia

5:41 Who killed Julian Pierce? - A daughter's search for the truth Pause

0:43 Runners strip down for Undie Run to benefit tumor research

1:41 NC State's Rowan: 'We are going to keep playing hard for him'

12:36 Joe Giglio analyzes NC State's basketball coach situation

2:12 Duke's Krzyzewski praises play of freshman Jason Tatum against Virginia in Charlottesville

1:30 Broughton's Nash Philbeck wins 4A 145 title

5:29 State's Gottfried on ending the 22-year drought at Cameron with upset win over Duke

7:09 NC State's Gottfried: 'It has been a tough couple of days'

2:47 Notre Dame's Brey: 'I think it is a great job'