Louisville’s Rick Pitino restrained by coaching staff at halftime

Louisville coach Rick Pitino had to be restrained by his coaching staff as he headed to his team’s locker room at halftime of its game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
A UNC official said a fan and Pitino exchanged words as the coach was leaving the court. As a result, the fan was ejected. Pitino is in his 32nd season as a head coach overall, and 16th at Louisville.
No. 8 UNC led No. 7 Louisvile 33-30 at halftime in a defensive battle at the Dean Smith Center.
Both teams shot under 50 percent. With 16:36 left in the game, junior forward Justin Jackson led all scorers with 13 points on 4 of 9 shooting.
