Louisville’s Rick Pitino calls fan he argued with a ‘coward;’ Roy Williams apologizes

Louisville coach Rick Pitino said he used to think Chapel Hill was the classiest place in college basketball. That’s until he met a North Carolina fan on the way out, he said.
Pitino said he argued with a fan at halftime, because the fan got in his face and said something he didn’t like. Pitino had to be restrained by his assistant coaches as he headed towards the team’s locker room.
Pitino said the fan wasn’t a student.
“I take it from the students all the time, and expect it from students,” Pitino said. “But from an adult and then turns his back on me like he’s a coward?”
“And he is a coward.”
Pitino is in his 16th year as the head coach of Louisville, and 32nd overall.
When asked what the fan said to him, Pitino smiled.
“Not something kind about me,” he said. “It’s alright.”
As a result, the fan was later ejected, a UNC official said.
UNC coach Roy Williams said he learned about the incident after the game. He said he apologized to Pitino.
“I don’t like that,” Williams said. “I mean we’re in North Carolina. We don’t have to be like everybody else. We can raise Cain. You can boo, but you don’t have to say the stuff that we as coaches have to put up with.”
“I hope that never happens at North Carolina ever again,” he added.
The No. 8 Tar Heels (24-5, 12-3 ACC) later beat the No. 7 Cardinals (22-6, 10-5 ACC) 74-63. The Tar Heels now have a two game lead in the ACC.
