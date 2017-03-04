Michael Jordan: ‘The ceiling is the roof’

Basketball great Michael Jordan promoted a deal with the North Carolina football team during halftime of the Duke-UNC game on Saturday. Jordan says “the ceiling is the roof.”
Here’s what Twitter had to say.
if michael jordan says the ceiling is the roof then the ceiling is the roof end of discussion— Joel (@TheRealBaller7) March 5, 2017
"Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen." -Michael Jordan— Dominic (@DominicTan27) March 5, 2017
But....
"The ceiling is the roof." -MJ
I was gonna let this go but I can't... Michael Jordan ended his speech by telling UNC football that "the ceiling is the roof" pic.twitter.com/30tI8boRP1— Joy Noelle (@JoyNoelle22) March 5, 2017
Michael Jordan could tell me I have TP stuck to my shoe and it would be motivational #theceilingistheroof— Louise Orr (@LouiseFOrr) March 5, 2017
If the GOAT Michael Jordan says "The ceiling is the roof" then that's what it is..— DC (@ChicagoMadeMe) March 5, 2017
Michael Jordan said it best, 'the ceiling is the roof.' #GDTBATH— Mrs. Ann Drist (@mrs_kelliebaby) March 5, 2017
What do people born 2000 or later remember Michael Jordan for?— Titanic Hoops (@TitanicHoops) March 5, 2017
Michael Jordan.Heels.Duke.Grayson Allen.Luke Kennard.The ceiling is the roof.That just about covers it.— brent steger (@StegerBrent) March 5, 2017
"The ceiling is the roof." - Michael Jordan— NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) March 5, 2017
