North Carolina

March 4, 2017 11:09 PM

Michael Jordan: ‘The ceiling is the roof’

From staff reports

Basketball great Michael Jordan promoted a deal with the North Carolina football team during halftime of the Duke-UNC game on Saturday. Jordan says “the ceiling is the roof.”

Here’s what Twitter had to say.

