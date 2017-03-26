Maye’s shot gives UNC 75-73 win over Kentucky, last spot in Final Four

From Murphy to Manteo and all parts in between, children in North Carolina will go to their driveways in the weeks and years to come and they’ll stand to the left of the basket, a tie game in their imaginations, and they’ll try to recreate what Luke Maye did on Sunday.
From Murphy to Manteo, they’ll be talking about North Carolina’s 75-73 victory against Kentucky in the South Regional championship game, for a long, long time to come – maybe for as long as the Tar Heels ever play basketball.
They’ll talk about a game that had a little bit of everything – floor slaps and screams, momentum swings and monumental shots, none of them more important than the one Maye made inside of the final second, his team’s season hanging in the balance.
Moments after Kentucky’s Malik Monk improbably tied the score at 73 with a long, contested 3-pointer, Maye, the Tar Heels’ sophomore forward, made the shot of his life: a jumper from the left side, just inside the 3-point line, with three-tenths of a second left.
