Christian Laettner antagonizes Kentucky, celebrates UNC on Twitter

On the eve of the 25th anniversary of his famous shot that beat Kentucky to advance to the Final Four, former Duke forward/center Christian Laettner took to Twitter to celebrate a rival’s buzzer-beating Round of 8 win over the Wildcats.
Luke Maye, a UNC sophomore forward, hit an 18-foot shot with .3 seconds left on Sunday night to beat Kentucky, 75-73, and put the Tar Heels in the Final Four for the second straight year.
Laettner, who hit his shot on March 28, 1992, didn’t miss the chance to troll the Wildcats on Twitter.
Luke my son...May the force of the #32 be with you. #uncdownsthecats #theshotlives— Christian Laettner (@laettnerbball) March 27, 2017
