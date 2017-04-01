From the couch: a UNC-Oregon live blog

Pregame: CBS’ Grant Hill gives us some generic “keys” to the game but leave it to the vetearn Bill Raftery to boil it down succinctly.
“Go inside,” was Raftery advice for UNC. “Give a little dessert to the big fellas.”
Raftery’s right. This game will be decided by UNC’s ability to take advantage of an Oregon team missing injured big man Chris Boucher. If Oregon makes Carolina play the Ducks’ style, the Heels could be in trouble, even with the Heels’ defense clicking on a high level.
The early advantage also to UNC, a 4.5-point favorite, and not for any personnel reason. The Ducks are in their everyday, garden-variety “Green” uniforms. They are just 2-1 in these relatively tame Nike specials.
Perhaps an early mistake by the Oregon equipment guy. Dana Altman’s team is 8-1 in its “Fighting Ducks” uniforms.
One other pre-game point to watch: regular ACC official Ron Groover worked UNC’s ACC tournament loss to Duke when the game turned with Joel Berry’s second-half foul trouble.
