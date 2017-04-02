Here’s what social media says about UNC’s Final Four win over Oregon

North Carolina beat Oregon 77-76 Saturday in the Final Four to advance to the national title game, where the Tar Heels will face Gonzaga.
Here’s how people reacted to UNC’s win on Twitter.
Heels. Heart attack. Heels.— Cassie Edmonds (@cse911) April 2, 2017
This was just the beginning. As my Heels fans friends say: The ceiling is the roof.— Josh Norris (@jnorris427) April 2, 2017
That was seriously one of the craziest finishes I have ever seen in my life!!— Jackson Wilson (@SixPackJack400) April 2, 2017
Kennedy Meeks was putting in WORK tonight!! My goodness!!
Oregon looked like they were gonna repeat what they did to KU, but my Heels were bigger and deeper and that proved to be the difference.— Scott Deines (@ScottDeines) April 2, 2017
Hey Oregon, you're going to the Championship game! Oh no wait... April Fools!! Go Heels!! #GetIntoIt #BackToBack— Q.K. Calendine (@quinncal9) April 2, 2017
April 2, 2017
I'm still amazed how sometimes Meeks can look unstoppable and other times he's invisible. Can't wait to see which version shows Monday— Ryan Harada (@The_Harading) April 2, 2017
Franklin St. on Monday!! #heels #finishthis #getintoit— Cindy K (@CindyKerekes) April 2, 2017
Sad to see the Ducks lose. Go Gonzaga, beat the Heels!!— Steven Iwersen, CSP (@steveni) April 2, 2017
I think my heart has finally stopped beating out of my chest. Tar Heels baby!!!!— Kelly Hennessy (@KellzzHennessy) April 2, 2017
Nobody talks about Theo Pinson but they don't win without him.— Justin Mundy (@jmundy41) April 2, 2017
I'm gonna be ridiculously nervous Monday. I want the Heels to win so bad just because of how they lost last year...one more time guys. #UNC— Cameron Willis (@CoachWillis11) April 2, 2017
Today I baked a loaf of Italian bread, ran 2.5 miles, baked a pound cake, roasted a chicken, and watched the Heels win a Final Four game.— Charlie Reece (@CharlieReece) April 2, 2017
HEELS! current mood: pic.twitter.com/nBY20HRFXV— Adam Smith (@AdamBSmith) April 2, 2017
Got Zags vs Heels in my Championship. That’s how you bracket @MarkQuioc— Vincent Yu (@vinmania) April 2, 2017
Tar Heels revenge tour. Stay tuned.— Ryan Coleman (@ryanlevon) April 2, 2017
