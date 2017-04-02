With UNC national title victory, Roy Williams would join small coaching fraternity

0:33 UNC's Meeks secures the rebound and the victory Pause

2:32 UNC fans celebrate on Franklin Street after beating Oregon

2:50 Kennedy Meeks talks about the last possessions of the game against Oregon

0:37 Time-lapse video of UNC fans taking Franklin Street

2:53 UNC's Kennedy Meeks talks about his huge game in win over Oregon

3:00 UNC's Meeks: I wanna go out strong

2:32 UNC's Joel Berry breaks down the Tar Heels win over the Oregon Ducks

6:10 UNC's Williams talks Gonzaga, craps and cops

0:52 Scenes from UNC Final Four watch parties in Chapel Hill