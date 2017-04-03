UNC vs. Gonzaga: The view from the couch

Very little thus far for UNC from Kennedy Meeks, who has been its best player in the tournament.
Meeks made his first shot but missed his next two and then got a long rest on the bench. He has two points and two boards in 8 minutes. Obviously, UNC needs more from him but Gonzaga’s size is at least part of the problem.
Not surprisingly, with Meeks struggling to get going, UNC has been out-rebounded 22 to 16. Gonzaga’s Josh Perkins also has made three 3-pointers give the Zags a 28-21 lead the under-4 media timeout.
###
To repeat: keep an eye on the 3-point line.
Gonzaga went on a 7-0 run, and led 21-14, but then missed two open 3s. Joel Berry answers with a 3, to break a UNC drought and then Justin Jackson scored on a putback to cut Gonzaga’s lead to 21-19 at the under-8 media timeout.
###
CBS having some trouble keeping the names straight for North Carolina. In the pregame, Clark Kellogg referred to Justin Jackson as Josh Jackson, the Kansas freshman, and Jim Nantz during the first-half action, confused Nate Britt for the NFL player Kenny Britt.
Nantz quickly corrected himself and got it right when Britt hit a circus layup at 12:35 to tie the game at 14.
The Zags have scored the past five points, a second 3 from Josh Perkins, to take a 19-14 lead at the under-12 media timeout.
###
North Carolina has an 8-7 at the under-16 media timeout with Joel Berry knocking down his first shot, a 3 from the left elbow.
In the opening minutes, Gonzaga big man Przemek Karnowski has a pair of defensive rebounds over Kennedy Meeks but Meeks hit a step-back jumper on the first possession of the game.
###
Smart early move by Roy Williams to go with the lucky argyle jacket. Wore a very sharp blue pinstripe for last year’s title game, would not be surprised if that suit is still crumpled in a corner somewhere in a Houston airport.
###
Save the pregame picks so you can harass your favorite CBS personality after the game.
Charles Barkley: Gonzaga
Kenny Smith: UNC
Clark Kellogg: UNC
###
Nothing says “2017 Final Four” like Aerosmith’s “Love in an Elevator” from 1989. Solid work there from CBS to strike a chord with college kids and get us ready for the big game.
Some keys to consider with about 20 minutes until tipoff between North Carolina and Gonzaga for the national championship:
1) Big meets Big
Kennedy Meeks has been UNC’s best player during the tournament. The Carolina big man was a monster in the win over Oregon with 25 points and 14 rebounds. His 17 rebounds in the win over Kentucky were relegated to a footnote, after Luke Maye’s game-winning shot, but just as important to the final cause.
The catch here for UNC and Meeks is Gonzaga has some size, and quality size to throw at him in Przemek Karnowski (7-1, 300 pounds) and Zach Collins (7-0, 230). Collins, a freshman, had a standout game in the Final Four win over South Carolina. How will he fare on the biggest stage?
2) It’s go time
UNC has waited all year for this game. Now’s the time to pour it out. Meeks and Justin Jackson already have the gas pedal pegged. To finish the job, and close the redemption tale after last year’s loss to Villanova, it’s going to take more from Joel Berry and Isaiah Hicks.
3) 3s for 2s
In UNC’s last three losses (at Duke, at Virginia, vs. Duke in the ACC tournament), they were out-scored 99 to 39 at the 3-point line.
Gonzaga doesn’t use the 3 as its primary means of scoring but in its biggest regular-season wins (Arizona, Florida, Iowa State) it was 28 of 57 (49.1 percent) from the 3-point line. The Zags went 12 of 24 in the regional final win over Xavier and 9 of 19 in Saturday’s win over South Carolina.
