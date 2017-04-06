‘The pieces all came together’: UNC win immortalized in Lego video

26:22 UNC's Roy Williams: 'There's no better feeling in the world as a coach' Pause

1:03 Relive the final seconds of UNC's NCAA National Championship

1:17 Coach Williams on Meeks: 'He is just a lovable, big teddy bear'

1:03 Roy Williams on winning three titles: 'I'm very, very lucky'

1:08 UNC fans celebrate on Franklin Street

0:53 NCAA says out of bounds/jump ball call not reviewable

5:51 Tar Heel fans welcome national champion team home

1:59 Raw Video: UNC fans celebrate National Championship on Franklin Street

5:18 Roy Williams on win over Northern Iowa and the NCAA investigation