Top recruit Zion Williamson blogs about in-home visits from Roy Williams and Coach K

7:34 UNC Coach Roy Williams thanks thousands of Tar Heel fans at Smith Center Pause

5:18 Roy Williams on win over Northern Iowa and the NCAA investigation

2:31 Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC

26:22 UNC's Roy Williams: 'There's no better feeling in the world as a coach'

1:34 Zion Williamson - best high school dunker ever?

1:03 Roy Williams on winning three titles: 'I'm very, very lucky'

0:12 Top recruit Zion Williamson throws down vicious dunk

0:59 Bissette: 'The University could have acted sooner and stronger'

2:11 Woodall: Early UNC reviews of academic scandal were not probing investigations