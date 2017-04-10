Top recruit Zion Williamson blogs about in-home visits from Roy Williams and Coach K

North Carolina coach Roy Williams and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski apparently made strong impressions on internet sensation and college basketball recruit Zion Williamson over the weekend.
Williamson, a 6-6, 225-pound forward from Spartanburg, S.C., is known for dunks that often go viral on social media. He has been compared to Lebron James for his athleticism, he’s the No. 2 ranked recruit in the country and every school wants him.
Williamson wrote in a blog for USA Today High School Sports, in which he is a contributor, that Williams showed him his ring collection from North Carolina and Kansas, as well as a replica of Michael Jordan’s ring from the Chicago Bull’s 1992-93 championship.
“He told me if I work hard enough I could accomplish something like that too,” Williamson wrote.
He wrote that he, Williams and assistant coach Hubert Davis talked about basketball and how choosing UNC would make him a part of that family. Williamson rated his visit a 10.
I’d have to give it a 10 because (Williams) just won a national championship and he took the time to come and see me,” Williamson wrote. “That’s a blessing!”
Krzyzewski visited Williamson at his home a day after Williams and Davis left. He wrote that Krzyzewski brought assistant coaches Jeff Capel III, Nate James and Jon Scheyer with him.
“That was big for me,” Williamson wrote. “They said they wanted to show me how important a player I was to them and they definitely did that.”
Krzyzewski talked to Williamson about the Duke brand, and the prestige of the school. He told Williamson he may be living on the same hall as “someone who will be President one day or a brain surgeon.”
“They said they know that I’m getting a lot of people that are wanting me to stay in state and Coach Scheyer talked to me about the pressure he faced from people wanting him to stay in Illinois,” Williamson wrote. “He said, at the end of the day, you have to do what’s right for you. It was a cool perspective.”
Williamson also rated that visit a 10.
As for the rest of his blog, Williamson talked about his offer from Kentucky, his visit with South Carolina and his relationship with rapper and singer Drake, a friend of the Kentucky program.
Williamson wrote that he hopes to make a decision at the end of the year.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
