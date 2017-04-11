Who is Wallace Loh, the man who said ‘I would think’ UNC would receive the death penalty?

2:27 UNC academic scandal explained Pause

2:39 Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong

0:39 UNC system president Spellings refuses to release Nyang'oro interview transcripts

2:31 Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC

1:34 Zion Williamson - best high school dunker ever?

0:14 High school star Zion Williamson slams home 360 dunk

1:35 Kevin Knox talks about UNC, Duke and their strengths as he weighs his upcoming college decision

0:12 Top recruit Zion Williamson throws down vicious dunk

7:34 UNC Coach Roy Williams thanks thousands of Tar Heel fans at Smith Center