At least ‘he doesn’t have to transition from college.’ How some Bears fans hate Trubisky pick

Reaction from Chicago Bears fans on Twitter was … shall we say, mixed … when their team traded up to select UNC quarterback Mitch Trubisky as the second pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday.
While some hoped for the best from the Ohio native who started for one season as a Tar Heel, others were over the top in their, uh, disappointment.
One did find an interesting bright spot for Trubisky, saying that “he doesn’t have to transition from college” because UNC athletes don’t go to class anyway.
A sampling of the negative reaction on Twitter:
My brother is super happy about Mitchell Trubisky to the Bears pic.twitter.com/8TMknY4Bw2— Riley Pollard (@rileypollard_) April 28, 2017
Trubisky fits in great with the #Bears system in that he's used to never winning more than 8 games per year. #NFLDraft— Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) April 28, 2017
Bears fan living in Detroit reaction to that Trubisky pick pic.twitter.com/r9SU2budki— Kyle Richards (@KyleJRichards) April 28, 2017
We don't want him 13 games over @DeshaunWatson4 who won the nat'l Championship over the best defense in the nation @ChicagoBears #NFLDraft— Black's Opulence (@SeanBlack07) April 28, 2017
.@robertmays is still alive after the Bears' shock Trubisky pick ... barely. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8LoIYeGlqq— The Ringer (@ringer) April 28, 2017
Reaction to Mitch going at 2 to the Bears... watch the @NickWilson923 twin holding his hat#BrownsDraft pic.twitter.com/tr6Irff4Fv— Aly Tanner (@AlyTannerRadio) April 28, 2017
THE BEARS TRADE UP TO GET THEIR QB OF THE FUTURE AFTER MIKE GLENNON'S FUTURE ENDS: MITCHELL TRUBISKY pic.twitter.com/XoTWY8zQas— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 28, 2017
Frederick: (919) 829-8956. On Twitter: @Eric_Frederick
Comments