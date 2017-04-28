North Carolina

April 28, 2017 10:24 AM

At least ‘he doesn’t have to transition from college.’ How some Bears fans hate Trubisky pick

By Eric Frederick

efrederick@newsobserver.com

Reaction from Chicago Bears fans on Twitter was … shall we say, mixed … when their team traded up to select UNC quarterback Mitch Trubisky as the second pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday.

While some hoped for the best from the Ohio native who started for one season as a Tar Heel, others were over the top in their, uh, disappointment.

One did find an interesting bright spot for Trubisky, saying that “he doesn’t have to transition from college” because UNC athletes don’t go to class anyway.

A sampling of the negative reaction on Twitter:

We don't want him 13 games over @DeshaunWatson4 who won the nat'l Championship over the best defense in the nation @ChicagoBears #NFLDraft

— Black's Opulence (@SeanBlack07) April 28, 2017

Frederick: (919) 829-8956. On Twitter: @Eric_Frederick

