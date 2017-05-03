North Carolina

May 03, 2017 2:26 PM

NC representative introduces amendment to keep Pinson, Bradley at UNC for another year

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

There are Tar Heel fans among the N.C. General Assembly, and they want another shot at a title.

A North Carolina representative introduced an amendment Wednesday to keep Tar Heel men’s basketball players at UNC for another season.

Rep. David Lewis shared a photo of an amendment to House Joint Resolution 921 on Twitter Wednesday after the team was congratulated in a ceremony by the General Assembly. The amendment was to be part of the resolution honoring the Tar Heels for winning the 2017 national championship.

The amendment reads “Whereas, countless Carolina fans would love to see the team repeat its accomplishments by winning another national championship in 2018 and, in order to achieve that goal, players Tony Bradley and Theo Pinson are required to follow the decision made by Joel Berry II to continue playing as a Tar Heel.”

Pinson announced his decision to stay at UNC for his senior season on Wednesday, but Bradley had not announced as of about 2 p.m. The deadline for Bradley to stay in the draft or return to UNC is May 24.

And Lewis had his own message for the Tar Heels’ coach.

“Hey coach Roy, I tried, but the speaker ruled this amendment out of order,” Lewis wrote in his tweet.

Lewis is a Harnett County Republican representing District 53 and has served eight terms in the House.

UNC's Roy Williams speaks to the Legislature after Tar Heels honored

VIDEO: North Carolina head basketball coach Roy Williams speaks to the joint session of the N.C. House and Senate, which honored the Tar Heels and their 2017 NCAA National basketball championship at the N.C. Legislative building in Raleigh, N.C. Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

Video by Ethan Hyman, Photo by Chuck Liddy newsobserver.com

Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett

Related stories from The News & Observer

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sen. Gunn throws shade at NC State fans

View More Video

Sports Videos