Kevin Knox’s college decision will come Saturday evening, coach says

0:39 Sen Gunn throws shade at NC State fans Pause

1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC are recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox

1:35 Kevin Knox talks about UNC, Duke and their strengths as he weighs his upcoming college decision

2:27 UNC academic scandal explained

3:00 UNC is honored with a rendition of Twas the Night Before Christmas

8:09 UNC's Roy Williams speaks to the Legislature after Tar Heels honored

0:52 UNC's Williams takes a shot at NC State fans in the legislature

2:31 Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC

1:37 Managing waste and odors from hog farm lagoons