Recruit Kevin Knox tweets that he’ll announce his college decision on Twitter

Kevin Knox II tweeted on Friday that he will announce his college decision Saturday on Twitter.
“Decision May 6th via Twitter Thank you God for this great Journey!! #MIZ #UNC #DUKE #FSU #UK,” he said in a tweet.
His tweet did not indicate what time his announcement would be, but Don Dziagwa, his high school basketball coach, said on Friday it would be Saturday evening.
Knox is the No. 8 overall recruit in the class of 2017, according to 247sports.com’s composite rankings. He played for Tampa Catholic in Tampa Bay, Fla. and averaged 28.9 points per game and 11.3 rebounds during his senior season.
The five-star recruit is interested in Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Kentucky and Missouri.
Read more about Knox here:
Comments