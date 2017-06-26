UNC still has a chance at top running back as recruit gets set to announce school decision

At noon on Tuesday, Zamir White, the country’s top running back will announce where he will play college football, and North Carolina could be that destination.
White, at 5-foot-11, 211 pounds, is the the No. 6 overall recruit, according to 247sports’ composite rankings. He plays for Scotland County High School in Laurinburg, NC.
White will choose between Georgia, UNC, Alabama and Clemson.
White runs a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash, finished the 2016 season with 1,776 yards on the ground and scored 26 touchdowns in 11 games. He averaged 9.7 yards per carry.
He finished the 2015 season with 2,159 yards and 41 touchdowns. He was voted the N.C. Gatorade Player of the Year last season.
And his nickname is “Zeus.”
White attended UNC’s “Freak Show,” its annual football showcase recruiting camp last week, but did not participate. He threw a football around, as different players, alumni and fans of the program came up to talk to him or take pictures with him.
He’s likely the most highly sought after football prospect right now. White would be a huge pick up for the Tar Heels and its first five-star recruit since defensive end Donte Paige-Moss signedin 2009.
He will announce his decision at his school’s gymnasium.
