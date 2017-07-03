Four-star wide receiver Jordyn Adams commits to UNC over Clemson

Four-star wide receiver Jordyn Adams has committed to North Carolina, he announced on the NFL Network Monday evening.
Adams, a 6-2, 175-pound wide receiver who is originally from Blythewood, S.C., was one of the top football and baseball players in South Carolina last year.
He is ranked No. 124 overall and No. 23 at his position, according to 247sports.
Adams recently transferred to Green Hope High School in Cary after his dad, Deke, landed a job as the Tar Heels’ defensive line coach.
Adams’ final two schools came down to Clemson and UNC. Both schools made strong pushes for him. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney visited Green Hope High School shortly after Adams transferred there in January.
Adams also attended UNC’s annual showcase football camp, the “Freak Show.” In the one-on-one drills against the cornerbacks, Adams dominated.
In the end, UNC won the recruiting battle.
“I’m coming home!!! #blessed,” he tweeted.
I'm coming home!!! #blessed pic.twitter.com/NIbmHeDRxS— J2 (@jordynadams10) July 3, 2017
The Tar Heels are having success with their 2018 recruiting class; Adams is the 11th recruit to commit to UNC and the fifth four-star prospect to commit. But UNC did lose out on five-star prospect Zamir White, who picked Georgia.
Here y'all go... (2 angles) pic.twitter.com/EwJsxvHK0l— J2 (@jordynadams10) August 25, 2016
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
Comments