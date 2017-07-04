North Carolina

July 04, 2017

UNC NCAA National Championship billboard goes up on I-40

ALAMANCE COUNTY

Drivers heading east on Interstate 40 through Alamance County will get a look at the latest way North Carolina is celebrating its NCAA National Championship.

A billboard is up on I-40 East at Exit 148 for N.C. 54 with a photo of the 2017 UNC National Championship team and a list of all seven of the university’s titles.

That specific billboard often is used by the university to promote athletics.

