UNC NCAA National Championship billboard goes up on I-40

Drivers heading east on Interstate 40 through Alamance County will get a look at the latest way North Carolina is celebrating its NCAA National Championship.
New billboard on I-40 East at the exit for 54. pic.twitter.com/tt2qaOwuI8— Ross Martin (@Boss_Martin247) July 2, 2017
A billboard is up on I-40 East at Exit 148 for N.C. 54 with a photo of the 2017 UNC National Championship team and a list of all seven of the university’s titles.
lol I tried pic.twitter.com/JPBh9vsjTS— aleigha. (@AleighaJordan) July 2, 2017
That specific billboard often is used by the university to promote athletics.
