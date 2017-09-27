These file photos show, assistant basketball coaches Tony Bland, left, Chuck Person, second from left, Emanuel Richardson, second from right, and Lamont Evans, were identified in court papers and are among 10 people facing federal charges in a wide probe of fraud and corruption in the NCAA, authorities said.
These file photos show, assistant basketball coaches Tony Bland, left, Chuck Person, second from left, Emanuel Richardson, second from right, and Lamont Evans, were identified in court papers and are among 10 people facing federal charges in a wide probe of fraud and corruption in the NCAA, authorities said. Ben Liebenberg AP
These file photos show, assistant basketball coaches Tony Bland, left, Chuck Person, second from left, Emanuel Richardson, second from right, and Lamont Evans, were identified in court papers and are among 10 people facing federal charges in a wide probe of fraud and corruption in the NCAA, authorities said. Ben Liebenberg AP

North Carolina

UNC, Duke recruiting target said to be involved in college basketball scandal

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

September 27, 2017 5:47 PM

A five-star UNC and Duke recruiting target from the Class of 2018 is said to be involved in bribe payments to gain his commitment to the University of Miami.

According to the Miami Herald, that player appears to be Nassir Little, who plays for the Florida AAU team 1Family that was coached by Jonathan Brad Augustine. Augustine was arrested this week in connection with a scheme to pay players’ families in exchange for those players going to certain universities sponsored by adidas.

Little, who was not named in the FBI’s documents, received a scholarship offer from UNC on July 31 and from Duke on Aug. 8. Other schools on his top-five list were Miami, Georgia Tech and Arizona. Little visited UNC earlier this month and is scheduled to visit Duke in November, according to 247sports.

It is not clear whether UNC or Duke will continue to pursue him.

On Tuesday, Little tweeted that he was reopening his recruitment before deleting the tweet.

Federal investigators announced on Tuesday that they are investigating two schemes that involves agents and coaches, financial advisers and the paying of players’ families. So far, 10 people, including assistant coaches at Arizona, Oklahoma State, Southern California and Auburn, have been arrested.

One of the schemes includes allegedly bribing coaches at those schools to convince recruits to sign with a financial adviser when they go pro.

The other scheme includes adidas funneling money to recruits and their families in exchange for their commitment to a program.

Little, a 6-7, 205-pound small forward, is a top-10 ranked prospect in the Class of 2018. He plays for Orlando Christian Prep in Orlando.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

More on the scandal

Related stories from The News & Observer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fedora: 'Everybody's got to give more.'

Fedora: 'Everybody's got to give more.' 1:41

Fedora: 'Everybody's got to give more.'
What do the Tar Heels need to do to play a 'really good football game'? 0:23

What do the Tar Heels need to do to play a 'really good football game'?
UNC's Fedora on injuries: 'Somebody else has got to step up' 2:12

UNC's Fedora on injuries: 'Somebody else has got to step up'

View More Video