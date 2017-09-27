UNC, Duke recruiting target said to be involved in college basketball scandal

A five-star UNC and Duke recruiting target from the Class of 2018 is said to be involved in bribe payments to gain his commitment to the University of Miami.

According to the Miami Herald, that player appears to be Nassir Little, who plays for the Florida AAU team 1Family that was coached by Jonathan Brad Augustine. Augustine was arrested this week in connection with a scheme to pay players’ families in exchange for those players going to certain universities sponsored by adidas.

Little, who was not named in the FBI’s documents, received a scholarship offer from UNC on July 31 and from Duke on Aug. 8. Other schools on his top-five list were Miami, Georgia Tech and Arizona. Little visited UNC earlier this month and is scheduled to visit Duke in November, according to 247sports.

It is not clear whether UNC or Duke will continue to pursue him.

On Tuesday, Little tweeted that he was reopening his recruitment before deleting the tweet.

Federal investigators announced on Tuesday that they are investigating two schemes that involves agents and coaches, financial advisers and the paying of players’ families. So far, 10 people, including assistant coaches at Arizona, Oklahoma State, Southern California and Auburn, have been arrested.

One of the schemes includes allegedly bribing coaches at those schools to convince recruits to sign with a financial adviser when they go pro.

The other scheme includes adidas funneling money to recruits and their families in exchange for their commitment to a program.

Little, a 6-7, 205-pound small forward, is a top-10 ranked prospect in the Class of 2018. He plays for Orlando Christian Prep in Orlando.