Roy Williams requested the late release of UNC’s NCAA Championship confetti

Roy Williams wouldn’t have wished it on anyone.
The Tar Heels men’s basketball team went home heartbroken from the 2016 NCAA Championship when Kris Jenkins of Villanova hit a last-second shot to take the win right from under the Heels. The immediate rain of celebratory confetti certainly didn’t help ease the ache of the loss.
So when the Tar Heels faced Gonzaga in the finals of the 2017 tournament, Williams asked the NCAA to hold off on letting the confetti fly.
“We finally had some power with the NCAA after that game though because we asked them if they would wait and drop the confetti after the losing team got off the court,” Williams said during the Triangle Tip-Off Luncheon on Sept. 22. “So this year they waited for Mark Few and his team to get off the court before they dropped the confetti.
“When that confetti is coming down on my head after the Villanova game, I would have choked somebody,” he joked.
Williams, who has been to nine Final Fours and won three National Championships, said he and his teams know what it feels like to be on the losing side, and didn’t want that for Gonzaga.
“We’ve all been there with big losses ... Those are hard, and I don’t need to see confetti coming down on my head.”
See a video of the luncheon at www.wralsportsfan.com/rs/video/16966466/. Williams’ comments begin at about 32:45.
