Roy Williams will receive Nell and John Wooden leadership award

North Carolina coach Roy Williams will receive the Nell and John Wooden Leadership in Coaching Award during a ceremonial awards dinner in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 12.
Williams, preparing for his 15th season as the Tar Heels’ head coach, led UNC to its sixth NCAA championship last April. He will receive the Wooden leadership award, named after the longtime UCLA coach and his wife, during the Nell and John Wooden Leadership in Coaching Awards Dinner, which will be at the Watergate Hotel.
“I have tremendous respect for both coach Wooden and his beautiful partner in life, Nell,” Williams said in a statement. “It is an honor beyond any words to receive a leadership award named in their memory.
“They did so much for the game and for young people in and out of basketball. This is a recognition I receive on behalf of my wife, Wanda, as well. She’s been my side for more than 40 years, just like coach Wooden had Nell.”
UNC began practicing earlier this week for the start of the 2017-18 season. The Tar Heels’ national championship last season was their third under Williams, who also led UNC to national championships in 2005 and 2009.
