A little fatherly advice gave this UNC QB all he needed to prep for his moment

Prior to the 2017 season, North Carolina quarterback Nathan Elliott saw himself as a starter, and expected nothing less.
Former UNC quarterback Mitch Trubisky announced in January that he was entering the NFL draft, and leaving a hole in a key position on the depth chart,. Elliott, a redshirt sophomore, had been preparing himself all summer take control of that vacant spot.
So when the season started, and Elliott was not named the starter, he was disappointed.
But it was advice from his dad and former coach that kept Elliott going. Now, he’ll likely make his third straight start for UNC (3-8, 1-6, ACC) on Saturday, when the Tar Heels play at N.C. State (7-4, 5-2).
Never miss a local story.
Elliott’s dad, Bill, who coached his son at Celina High School, in Celina, Tex. He also played football at Texas Christian, so he knew what his son was going through.
“When kids put so much into something and work so hard to attain a goal, and to not really get that, it’s deflating to them,” the elder Elliott, who has coached high football coach for 25 years, said. “He had worked for that goal to have the opportunity to play, and then when he wasn’t given that chance, you know at the first of the season, at the end of camp, it was really hard.”
So the elder Elliott told him what was necessary. He told him that life was not always fair, but he would have to learn how to handle not starting, and work hard to become the starter.
“That always measures what kind of man you are and how you handle those situations and that’s what I told him,” Bill Elliott said.
Sure enough, that advice paid off. After quarterback Chazz Surratt was hurt in a game against Miami on Oct. 28, Nathan Elliott went in the game in his place. He completed 16 of 39 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown and ran for 79 yards. He also threw 3 interceptions. While Elliott didn’t put up eye-popping numbers, he helped give UNC a chance to win. The Tar Heels lost to the then-undefeated Hurricanes 24-19.
In its next game, a 34-31 win on Nov. 9 over Pittsburgh, Elliott made his first college start. He helped UNC achieve its first conference win, and break a seven-game losing streak. Elliott completed 20 of his 31 attempts for 235 yards and two touchdown passes.
Last Saturday, against Western Carolina, Elliott threw four first-half touchdowns and helped lead UNC to a 65-10 win.
“To finally get that spot was a great feeling, and to get two wins has been a blast,” Elliott said.
UNC coach Larry Fedora said on Monday that after looking at the tape of the game, he was thought Elliott executed the plan and threw the ball well. But he still sees somethings that Elliott can improve on.
“Nobody should think that Nathan has arrived,” Fedora said, “because he doesn’t think that. He knows that he can get a lot better. He can get a lot better in his decision-making process, his anticipation, his coverage recognition, pre-snap, post-snap, there’s a lot of things.
“But he is getting better in each of those areas. I think what’s happening right now is, he’s gaining confidence with every play that he’s out there. Every play that he does good. So he’s gaining confidence and therefore the team is gaining confidence also.”
Confidence is what he and the Tar Heels, which have struggled this season, will need as they face the Wolfpack, one of the top teams in the conference. The Wolfpack is No. 55 in the FBS in total defense.
Last season, N.C. State won the game in Chapel Hill.
Elliott doesn’t seem to lack the confidence though.
“It’s a big game,” he said about the rivalry. “It’s really hyped up. Everybody is always talking about N.C. State .... So it’s going to be fun.”
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
UNC at NC State
When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday,
Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh
TV: ESPNU
Comments