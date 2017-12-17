UNC thrives late, escapes Tennessee with a 78-73 victory

More Videos 1:37 How long will this year’s supply of Christmas trees last ? Pause 1:05 Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 1:04 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train in Washington 0:44 Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5 1:34 How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 1:11 Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson steps aside, will sell team 2:24 A family tradition gives back with grace 0:08 Fight at Sanderson High under investigation 3:05 A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer 0:16 WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Joel Berry II: “Does Carolina have toughness?” Joel Berry talks about the closing minutes of the Tar Heels’ win over Tennessee on Sunday, December 17, 2017 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. Berry lead all scores with 21 points. Joel Berry talks about the closing minutes of the Tar Heels’ win over Tennessee on Sunday, December 17, 2017 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. Berry lead all scores with 21 points. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Joel Berry talks about the closing minutes of the Tar Heels’ win over Tennessee on Sunday, December 17, 2017 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. Berry lead all scores with 21 points. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com