Now we know what it takes for the NCAA to sanction a school called UNC

The NCAA found a school called UNC guilty of academic fraud this week, but it may not be what you’re thinking.
The college athletics governing body found the University of Northern Colorado’s men’s basketball staff members violated academic and recruiting rules and placed the program on three-year probation, imposed a single post-season ban, stripped the program of its 2011 conference title and revenue from that appearance, and added several scholarship and recruiting restrictions.
Closer to home, the University of North Carolina, after a yearslong investigation, was not found guilty of academic fraud and faced no sanctions from the NCAA. National websites like Inside Higher Ed, 12 Up and others, however, played on the universities’ shared initials to comment on how big-name programs are treated versus other universities.
While no national outlets so far have argued that Northern Colorado did not deserve its punishment, several have protested that it “seems harsh” considering that the NCAA “did nothing to the real UNC who committed academic fraud that benefited student athletes for nearly two decades.”
The University of Northern Colorado was found guilty of several instances of academic fraud, including former head coach Ben Hill and other coaching staff completing assignments for student athletes and paying for classes to keep his athletes eligible, among others. Hill was fired in 2016 after allegations that he had helped athletes with class work.
“The head coach took shortcuts to success, putting his own self-interest and ambitions ahead of student-athlete welfare,” according to the NCAA report.
Nine members of the men’s basketball staff, including the former head coach, were directly involved in the violations, according to the NCAA’s findings.
“We respect the NCAA’s decision and are disappointed that actions by members of a former coaching staff have led to consequences that have affected the entire program, past and present,” Darren Dunn, Northern Colorado athletics director said in a statement. “We remain committed to providing a great student-athlete experience while building champions for life. I’m excited about the future of our men’s basketball program.”
The two schools may share initials, but the NCAA came to very different conclusions in each case.
“When college basketball fans expected the NCAA to come down hard on UNC for academic fraud this year, it didn’t expect it to be the University of Northern Colorado,” Dan Lyons of The Spun wrote. “Earlier in the year, North Carolina essentially got off scot-free on years of widespread academic fraud, which involved numerous Tar Heel basketball players.
“Well, today a UNC got handed down punishment from the NCAA. Unfortunately for those who wanted the Tar Heels to get hit hard, it is the Northern Colorado Bears that are getting hit.”
The weight of an NCAA investigation was lifted from the shoulders of the University of North Carolina athletes, faculty, staff and fans on Oct. 13.
The NCAA was considering questionable classes that enrolled many scholarship athletes at UNC and allegedly helped keep student athletes eligible. The NCAA ruled that “while student athletes likely benefited from the courses, so did the general student body. Additionally, the record did not establish that the university created and offered the courses as part of a systemic effort to benefit only student athletes.”
