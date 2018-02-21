ESPN loses North Carolina at Syracuse feed early

Just a few minutes into No. 10 North Carolina at Syracuse, ESPN lost its live feed from the game. The game returned after a five minute delay, with the Tar Heels leading 8-3.
The ticker at the bottom of the ESPN screen said the network was experiencing “technical difficulties” on site. When the video feed returned at the 15:05 mark, the in-studio crew from Bristol, Conn. was announcing the game and not the crew live at the game.
The camera angle was also different, showing the came from the “vertical” angle from behind the basket, or end zone, instead of the court side view. The crew live from Syracuse returned at the 10:35 mark with UNC ahead 16-7. The normal camera angle also returned.
