‘People need to get a helluva lot better things to do’: Roy Williams on sweater comments

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:42 Roy Williams pays tribute to seniors Joel Berry and Theo Pinson: “From the bottom of my heart I love you” Pause 4:48 Roy Williams following loss to Miami: “I really thought we were going to win the game” 7:46 UNC's Berry and Pinson on their last game in the Smith Center 1:48 How did Joel Berry propose to his girlfriend? 2:16 Theo Pinson following win over Syracuse: “I was excited for the game. We’re a very unselfish team.” 3:45 Roy Williams after win over Syracuse: 'I like the fact that we only had eight turnovers' 1:18 UNC's Theo Pinson directs some tarmac traffic 0:22 UNC's Roy Williams vs. a microphone at Louisville 5:17 UNC's Roy Williams talks about the Tar Heels' win over Louisville 3:19 UNC's Joel Berry talks about the big win over Louisville Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

"Dadgum" or "daggum"? No matter how you spell it, UNC coach Roy Williams possesses his own lexicon and perhaps should come with his own glossary. Call it Roynacular, Williams’ use of expressions and words like "dadgum," “Jimminy Christmas,” “blankety-blan Edited by Scott Sharpe

"Dadgum" or "daggum"? No matter how you spell it, UNC coach Roy Williams possesses his own lexicon and perhaps should come with his own glossary. Call it Roynacular, Williams’ use of expressions and words like "dadgum," “Jimminy Christmas,” “blankety-blan Edited by Scott Sharpe