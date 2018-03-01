More Videos

North Carolina

‘People need to get a helluva lot better things to do’: Roy Williams on sweater comments

By Abbie Bennett And Luke DeCock

abennett@newsobserver.com

ldecock@newsobserver.com

March 01, 2018 02:42 PM

Roy Williams is a member of a select pantheon of college basketball coaches known for interesting fashion choices.

On Thursday, the Hall of Fame coach decided that the best time to wear a striped sweater was his press conference for the upcoming Duke-UNC game on Saturday.

When asked about the quarter-zip sweater in stripes of what appeared to be something resembling Carolina Blue, pink, white, gray and a darker shade of blue, UNC’s head coach said “People need to get a helluva lot better things to do.”

“I like sweaters, I really do,” he said. “None of you suckers got on a tie.”

“I like playing golf, I like sweaters when it’s cool,” he said. “My back bothered me for several years so I wore more sweaters just to warm up my back. It’s comfortable. I like being warm. I don’t mind colors. Some guys get on me about all the pink I wear.”

Williams said he got the striped sweater in late summer and has worn it a few times. He said he has another one like it, too.

The sweater is a Peter Millarcrown fleece coach quarter-zip sweater” in “Atlas Blue.” The sweater is 62 percent cashmere and 38 percent linen, accoridng to the website, and runs $295. UNC spokesman Steve Kirschner amd Peter Millar spokeswoman Becca Pink confirmed the sweater’s brand on Thursday.

When asked more questions about his sweater, Williams said his press conferences have gone down hill this year.

UNC faces Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

Luke DeCock contributed to this report.

