Woody Durham: A look back at the career of 'The Voice of the Tar Heels'
UNC's Larry Fedora talks spring football, and music
ACC mascots visit Wall Street
UNC's Roy Williams: "I thought Duke was entirely more aggressive than we were."
UNC's Joel Berry: 'It's time to bounce back.'
UNC's Theo Pinson following loss to Duke
Krzyzewski discusses upcoming season finale against rival UNC
UNC's Roy Williams on Duke-Carolina: 'It's a rivalry like no other.'
UNC's Roy Williams on Duke-Carolina game: 'It's not the only thing that happens in the solar panel.'
What does UNC's Roy Williams think about Duke's Cameron Crazies?

Video: Mike Griffin of Indian Trail, N.C., was one of many North Carolina fans who wrote to Woody Durham after he went public following his diagnosis with Progressive Primary Aphasia last year. Griffin said he often would spend fall afternoons rak Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

