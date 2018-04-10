Green Hope's Jordyn Adams has a decision to make. UNC football or Major League Baseball?

As it stands, Green Hope senior Jordyn Adams plans to enroll at the University of North Carolina this summer and start workouts with the football team.

Adams also realizes that could very well change.

The dual sport athlete signed a national letter of intent to play football at UNC next season. Adams, one of the top wide receivers in the country, caught 54 passes for 1,060 yards and 16 touchdowns in his one season at Green Hope after transferring from Blythewood High in South Carolina. But the four-star receiver, and No. 3 player in the state, is also an outstanding baseball player, and MLB teams have started to notice.

The buzz that Adams might be a top draft prospect started in December, but it intensified after the Falcons picked up national attention following four games at the National High School Invitational earlier this month at the USA Baseball Complex in Cary. Adams had four hits in four games, not really standing out at the plate, but he showed enough in the field and one appearance on the mound that MLB scouts have started making their way to Cary.

“Everybody likes what they see,” said Green Hope head coach Michael Miragliuolo. “Obviously the big question is what position will he be drafted, where he’ll go and if he’ll go with a college career.”

Carlos Callazo, who covers the MLB draft for Baseball America, said he spoke with several front office staffers, and they feel Adams is a “top several round” guy just on talent.

“I would say 3-5 round range if he wants to play,” Callazo said. “Maybe higher if he does well to end his spring season.”

Salaries for players drafted between rounds 3-5 are anywhere from $275,000 to $1 million.

The Falcons have eight more games this season, plus the playoffs, so Adams, who pitches and plays outfield and shortstop, has a chance to improve his stock. During his junior season at Blythewood, he batted .494 with 18 RBIs and one home run. He also stole 26 bases, including five in one game for a school record. Adams and his family have met with representatives from the Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates.

“I’ve actually had meetings with one or two scouts a day since the tournament; just going through the process, it’s just ramped up every since the tournament,” Adams said. “Me and my parents kind of expected it to get kind of crazy, but we didn’t expect it to get this crazy. Everyone has been blowing up my parents' phone, emailing them and stuff like that.”

Miragliuolo said he was on vacation at Wrightsville Beach last Friday and received four calls in 25 minutes from MLB scouts about Adams. Before the invitational Adams said he had heard from about six scouts, and a few had been out to games, but since the tournament everything has been sit down meetings. To him, it feels like he’s being recruiting all over again.

“The difference between this one is, this one is crazier because this determines my future,” Adams said. “It’s just a bigger decision than college, really.”

But it has an impact on not one, but two, UNC programs. Adams said he’s spoken with football coach Larry Fedora, who has been supportive along the way.

“He kind of understands,” Adams said. “He’s always known that I was a big time baseball player, he kind of saw this coming, but he supports me either way, with either decision I make.”

Green Hope pitcher Jordyn Adams fields a bunt and throws to first base. The Green Hope Falcons and the Orange Lutheran Lancers played the championship baseball game in the National High School Invitational tournament in Cary on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Christine Richman newsobserver.com

Adams also plans on playing baseball for the Tar Heels, but hasn’t had a chance to talk to coach Mike Fox as often since the UNC baseball team is in the middle of their season. When he signed his national letter of intent to play football for the Tar Heels in December, Adams knew the scouts would eventually still come around, but the attention lately came unexpectedly.

“I expected it to maybe ramp up at the end of the season, not in the dead smack middle,” Adams said. “I kind of saw it coming just because of the work I put in and I knew this came with it, but I didn’t expect for it to come this early and this fast.”

Despite being an 18 year-old with a serious decision to make, Miragliuolo said Adams has handled it well. In the dugout and on the field, Miragliuolo said Adams is just another one of the guys. When he has a question about sports, Adams will ask, Miragliuolo said. But the veteran coach doesn’t pry. He added that Adams had a good situation at home, and his parents know how to handle all the attention. Jordyn’s dad, Deke Adams, is the defensive line coach at UNC.

“He’s obviously dealing with something that the average kid doesn’t deal with,” Miragliuolo said. “I know they have some real personal decisions they have to make for their family and anytime he has a question and it’s something I can help him with, he knows he can come to me.”

Adams wants to close out the season well, and hopefully perform well enough to maybe improve his stock. Either way, a decision won’t be rushed.

“It’ll definitely be, I wouldn’t say last minute, but we’ll have to wait a see where I (might) get picked and just the whole situation,” Adams said. “My parents and I are going to have to sit down and just talk about it, evaluate every single thing, talk about every single thing and make a decision based off that. It definitely won’t be a decision anytime soon.”