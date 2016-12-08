UNC Now

December 8, 2016 10:38 AM

Roy Williams doesn’t mince words after close game

By Jonathan M. Alexander

CHAPEL HILL

During his opening remarks of his postgame press conference, North Carolina coach Roy Williams was not happy.

He shared his frustration in watching his team play, which struggled at times throughout Wednesday night’s game against Davidson.

UNC held a 16-point lead near the mid-point of the second half. But they nearly squandered it and allowed Davidson (5-3) to cut it to three points, 76-73, with less than two minutes remaining. Davidson was 41 percent from the floor, while UNC shot 38 percent.

The Tar Heels (9-1) still beat the Wildcats 83-74, but Williams did not mince his words. He said Davidson just executed better on both sides of the floor.

Friday begins exam week for UNC students and Williams correlated that with his team’s play.

“Gave them some time off, made practices shorter, so we could get a lot of studying done and some work down here for exams,” Williams said. “But that’s no excuse because now we’re going to make all A’s.

“Because we certainly didn’t do much preparation for the game. I’m excited about what our grade point average is going to be.”

