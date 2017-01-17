After 800th win, Roy Williams remembers his start, and Buddy Baldwin

2:17 UNC's Hicks on his aggressive play in win over Syracuse Pause

5:18 Roy Williams on win over Northern Iowa and the NCAA investigation

5:13 Roy Williams: “We got a big lift from Theo”

1:27 Hundreds march through Raleigh in honor of MLK Jr.

3:48 Gov Roy Cooper introduces new DHHS and Military Secretaries

1:01 Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S.

1:52 Duke's Jeff Capel cites lack of poise and too many points in the paint by Louisville for loss.

1:15 Durham Police Department incorporates reality-based simulator into training

5:56 NC State's Mark Gottfried: It's embarrassing