UNC at Duke: Live updates about Tar Heels from Cameron Indoor Stadium

North Carolina missed eight of its nine eight shots from the field and faded down the stretch in a 86-78 defeat against Duke on Thursday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Tar Heels didn’t make a shot during the final 2:58.
Grayson Allen’s dunk gave Duke a 77-71 lead with a little more than three minutes remaining, before Justin Jackson’s long 3-pointer from the left wing cut the Blue Devils’ lead to 77-74 with 2:57 remaining. On Duke’s next possession, Joel Berry stripped Grayson Allen and broke away but he was fouled.
Berry made only one free throw to cut UNC’s deficit to 77-75. Moments later Allen’s 3-pointer put Duke ahead by five, 80-75, but he fouled out on UNC’s next possession, and Berry made two free throws to cut Duke’s lead to 80-77.
Jayson Tatum missed a 3-pointer on Duke’s next possession, but UNC couldn’t come up with the rebound and had to foul. Frank Jackson made one of two free throws and, after an empty Tar Heels’ possession, Tatum made two free throws to give Duke an 83-77 lead with 17.1 seconds left.
At the time, the Tar Heels had missed six of their last seven shots from the field.
Duke leads North Carolina 75-71 with 3:40 remaining at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Tar Heels haven’t scored in more than three minutes and have missed their past three shots from the field.
Luke Maye gave UNC a 70-68 lead with 7:08 remaining, and then Nate Britt’s free throw gave the Tar Heels a 71-70 lead before Luke Kennard put Duke back in front, 72-71. After Nate Britt missed a pull-up jumper near the free throw line, the Blue Devils missed two shots.
Joel Berry lost the handle on the opposite end and Jayson Tatum missed a spinning jump shot moments later. After that, though, he gave the Blue Devils a 75-71 lead with a long 3-pointer from the right side. Berry missed a 3 of his own on UNC’s next possession.
Back and forth we go at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where North Carolina and Duke are tied at 68 with 7:39 to play. These teams entered with the same exact number of points in their past 96 meetings, and they’re still tied.
Tony Bradley’s free throw gave UNC a 64-59 lead, and at the time the Tar Heels were on an 18-6 run. But Grayson Allen cut that lead to 64-62 with a 3-pointer 10:36 left. After Justin Jackson missed, Jayson Tatum tied the game at 64 with a litle more than 10 minutes remaining. Then Joel Berry gave UNC the lead, and then Tatum tied it again.
Moments later, after Theo Pinson gave the Tar Heels a brief lead, Luke Kennard tied it, again, with an acrobatic layup in the paint. There have been 16 lead changes and eight ties here tonight. Been a good one.
North Carolina leads Duke 63-59 with a little less than 12 minutes remaining at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Tar Heels have made their past eight shots from the field, including a 3-pointer from Joel Berry moments ago from the right corner.
Berry has 10 points for UNC. Justin Jackson leads the Tar Heels with 17. Grayson Allen (17 points) and Luke Kennard (16) have led the Blue Devils.
UNC used an 11-3 run to take a 60-59 lead against Duke here at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Tar Heels before that run trailed 56-49 with about 15:21 remaining, but they responded strongly from that seven-point deficit.
Theo Pinson’s driving layup cut the Duke lead to 53-49 before Jayson Tatum and Joel Berry traded 3-pointers on consecutive possessions. A Harry Giles dunk gave Duke a 58-52 lead but Kennedy Meeks made a shot in the lane to cut it back down to four.
Nate Britt’s layup cut Duke’s lead to 58-56 with a layup that circled the rim before falling through. And then Theo Pinson found Tony Bradley in the lane for a little hook shot that cut Duke’s lead to one with about 13 minutes remaining, before Justin Jacksons layup gave the TAr Heels a 60-59 lead with 12:36 remaining.
Second half underway here at Cameron Indoor, where Duke leads 53-46.
Luke Maye made a nice little hook shot that tied the game at 43 with 18 1/2 minute remaining. Maye has played well in his first college start. After Duke’s empty possession -- a Jayson Tatum missed 3 -- UNC missed and then Luke Kennard put Duke ahead 46-43 with a 3-pointer, his second. He has 16 points.
Meeks missed a dunk -- he thought he was fouled -- and then Tatum drew a foul and made two throws to give Duke a 48-43 lead, its largest at the time. Maye left the game at that point with his third foul. That hurts the Tar Heels, because they’re thinner than usual in the front court with Hicks out.
After another empty possession, Grayson Allen made a 3-pointer, his fifth, to give Duke a 51-43 lead. The crowd was energized at that point. But Meeks followed with a three-point play -- a follow off a miss and then a free throw -- to cut Duke’s lead to 51-46.
Tatum energized the crowd again moments later when he drove the lane and dunked over Meeks. Duke has made its past three shots from the field.
Duke leads North Carolina 40-39 at halftime after Grayson Allen, the Blue Devils’ junior, made an impressive 3-pointer moments before the end of the first half. Allen shook free of Theo Pinson on the play and made a long 3 from the left side. He leads the Blue Devils with 14 points.
Justin Jackson has also scored 14 for the Tar Heels -- a positive sign given Jackson’s relative struggles during his first two games at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It was a high-level first half: both teams shooting better than 50 percent and avoiding turnovers (Duke has six to UNC’s three).
The Tar Heels are without Isaiah Hicks, who is out with a hamstring injury, and Luke Maye started in his place. Maye scored four points in 10 minutes. Theo Pinson returned after missing the past three games and has four rebounds and two points in seven minutes.
Even without Hicks, UNC is still attempting to assert itself on the interior, where it has outscored Duke 20-14 in the paint. At halftime, the esteemed Red Panda performed, capturing the imagination of the crowd with her talent for catching bowls atop her head while riding on a unicycle.
The people appreciated her work here.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson is having himself a half. He entered Cameron Indoor Stadium having scored 15 points, combined, during his first two appearances at Cameron Indoor Stadium. He scored 14 points in the first 18 1/2 minutes. The Tar Heels lead 39-37 in the final minute of the first half.
North Carolina and Duke are tied at 35 with about two minutes remaining in the first half. Both teams are shooting better than 50 percent, and Grayson Allen leads Duke with 11 points. Justin jackson leads the Tar Heels with 10 points, and six UNC players have scored at least four points, including freshman guard Seventh Woods.
He might have played his most confident stretch of the season moments ago. In seven minutes, he has three assists and those four points.
UNC’s largest lead in the first half so far has been five points, with a little less than 13 minutes remaining, but Duke tied the game then took a 28-24 lead with around six minutes to play before halftime. The Tar Heels have been forced to use a smaller lineup without Isaiah Hicks, who is not playing tonight after straining his left hamstring in practice on Wednesday.
In Hicks’ absence, Theo Pinson has played some at power forward. Pinson is back playing after missing UNC’s past three games with an ankle injury. In Pinson’s first four minutes, he had four rebounds. Luke Maye, the sophomore forward, made his first career start in place of the injured Hicks.
