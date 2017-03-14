UNC coach Roy Williams defends timeout philosophy in rambling, good-natured rant

0:35 Jim Valvano is recognized as an ACC Legend Pause

2:28 UNC coach Roy Williams on NCAA number one seed

2:01 What Wes Durham learned from his father Woody

1:02 Duke defeats North Carolina in ACC Tournament

1:23 A letter to Woody Durham: 'Thank you for the joy you brought to my life'

2:38 Duke's Harry Giles talks about his improvement and the UNC win

0:31 ACC Commissioner John Swofford reads his letter to Woody Durham

1:28 This sunbathing seal just swam 500 miles and was caught on video taking a nap

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law