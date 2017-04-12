Roy Williams calls Wallace Loh a 'double idiot' after death penalty comment

North Carolina coach Roy Williams went on SiriusXM’s College Sports Nation on Wednesday morning, and he was asked about Wallace Loh’s recent “death penalty” comment.

Loh is the University of Maryland president who recently said that he “would think” that the NCAA would levy the so-called “death penalty” against UNC. Williams did not take kindly to that.

i

Here’s what Williams said in response during his appearance on SiriusXM:

“And then we have a president that says we should get the death penalty. A president of another University. I mean to me that’s just so silly. A guy told me one time, ‘You can get a little knowledge and it turns you into an idiot, but no knowledge you’re a double idiot.’

“And that’s about the way I look at that thing.”

And so there you have it: a “double idiot” out of Williams. Some of Williams’ expressions have long become a part of his Ol’ Roy persona: “dadgum” and “blankety-blank” and “tough little nut” and “little rascal” and on and on. And now “double idiot.” A new addition to the lexicon.

Williams went on to say during the interview that UNC’s recent national championship victory was “especially satisfying, in a lot of different ways” – one of them being that it came amid the turmoil that has surrounded his program in recent years.

