UNC releases letters related to ongoing NCAA investigation

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday released several letters related to the NCAA’s ongoing investigation into the school.
Here’s a look at what they say.
From Rick Evrard (UNC attorney) to Greg Sankey (COI chairman), March 7:
▪ requests a two-week extension, to March 27, to respond to third NOA.
▪ cites “some delays in gathering evidence and information that (UNC) believes is pertinent to the case.”
▪ UNC requests assistance of “some experts” to review new charges from enforcement staff.
▪ Says “the firm of experts” needs two more weeks to provide a response to UNC.
▪ UNC says it still hasn’t heard from Crowder or Nyang’oro.
From Sankey to all parties, March 10:
▪ Request for extension granted in part, proposes a response date of March 20.
▪ Says enforcement staff would then reply to that response by May 12.
▪ COI intends to hear the case the first week of June.
▪ Notes having received Deborah Crowder’s response to second NOA.
From Tom Hosty (NCAA Director of Enforcement) to Sankey, March 13:
▪ Enforcement staff proposes a timeline: UNC responds to NOA3 on March 20, ES replies by May 12.
▪ Enforcement staff would “work with the parties” to interview Crowder by March 20.
▪ Says if UNC needs to submit additional information based on Crowder interview, it could by May 12.
▪ This letter includes UNC’s response. Says UNC is “pleased” Crowder is cooperating.
▪ Says UNC would need “additional time to evaluate her statements” if Crowder interviews with the NCAA.
▪ Says UNC proposes the investigation be reopened until Crowder’s interview can be evaluated.
▪ This letter includes Jan Boxill’s response. Says Boxill objects to proposed timeline. The main reason being that there’s not enough time to evaluate Crowder’s information.
▪ This letter includes Crowder’s response (her attorney’s). Says March 20 interview date is unlikely.
▪ Enforcement staff is against further delay; is still arranging interview time with Crowder.
From Sankey to all parties, March 16:
▪ “Due to recent developments,” the COI will now hear the case in August.
▪ In the week since UNC’s request for a two-week extension, four things happened:
1. Crowder responded to the third NOA.
2. Sankey proposed modified case timeline, with June COI hearing date.
3. Enforcement staff responded, with Boxill and Crowder requesting more time
4. UNC notified COI that Carol Folt couldn’t participate in case under Sankey’s proposed timeline.
▪ Requests update by March 31 on participation of Crowder and others in the investigation.
▪ After receiving that update, Sankey writes he’ll set a new timeline.
From Evrard to Sankey, March 30:
▪ Emphasizes that UNC “cannot agree to rush” through analyzing Crowder’s interview.
▪ Requests seven days after Crowder’s interview to determine if there should be more investigation.
▪ Again attacks Sankey’s commitment to fairness, as it has done in previous correspondence.
▪ Says UNC’s concerns over fairness were “heightened” by Sankey’s March 16 letter, which references Mary Willingham.
▪ Evrard writes that Sankey “suggested” interviews with “individuals who have been discredited.” Also writes that no NCAA bylaw allows COI “to suggest witnesses.”
▪ UNC “notes its objection” to this case “being tried based on media reports.”
From Hotsy to Sankey, March 31:
▪ Provides an update on enforcement staff’s efforts with Crowder and others.
▪ The update: Crowder’s attorney advises she’s willing to “consider participating” in interview.
▪ Target date for that interview is April 10.
▪ Interview would include UNC attorneys, Boxill’s attorney and members of enforcement staff.
▪ The interview was to take place “in the Raleigh” area.
▪ Enforcement staff made a final effort to secure interview with Nyang’oro.
▪ Nyang’oro and his attorney, William Thomas, didn’t respond.
