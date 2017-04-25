Joel Berry withdraws from NBA draft, returning to UNC

1:03 Relive the final seconds of UNC's NCAA National Championship Pause

2:27 UNC academic scandal explained

2:31 Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC

2:59 Andrew Carter breaks down UNC's NBA Draft Decisions

5:18 Roy Williams on win over Northern Iowa and the NCAA investigation

1:45 UNC's Isaiah Hicks breaks down the final minute of the Tar Heels' win over Gonzaga

4:32 UNC's Mitch Trubisky on his NFL prospects and workouts

3:55 Number 1 prospect Mohamed Bamba discusses basketball recruiting

4:56 UNC's Justin Jackson reflects on his faith