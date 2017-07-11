UNC guard Kenny Williams undergoes knee surgery

Kenny Williams, the rising junior guard at North Carolina, has undergone right knee surgery but is expected to participate when practice begins in October, the school announced in a statement on Tuesday.
After he started 22 of the 26 games in which he played last season, Williams missed the Tar Heels’ final 14 games after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee during a practice in mid-February. He averaged 6.2 points and 3.3 rebounds last season, and made 33.8 percent of his 3-point attempts.
If healthy, Williams will be expected to compete for a starting position entering next season. He is one of three returnees, along with Joel Berry and Theo Pinson, who averaged at least 20 minutes of playing time per game of the Tar Heels, who won their sixth NCAA championship in April.
