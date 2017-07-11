North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) passes around Notre Dame's Steve Vasturia (32). Williams had knee surgery this week but is expected to participate in October.
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) passes around Notre Dame's Steve Vasturia (32). Williams had knee surgery this week but is expected to participate in October. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) passes around Notre Dame's Steve Vasturia (32). Williams had knee surgery this week but is expected to participate in October. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC Now

UNC Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Tar Heel sports

UNC Now

July 11, 2017 3:32 PM

UNC guard Kenny Williams undergoes knee surgery

By Andrew Carter

acarter@newsobserver.com

CHAPEL HILL

Kenny Williams, the rising junior guard at North Carolina, has undergone right knee surgery but is expected to participate when practice begins in October, the school announced in a statement on Tuesday.

After he started 22 of the 26 games in which he played last season, Williams missed the Tar Heels’ final 14 games after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee during a practice in mid-February. He averaged 6.2 points and 3.3 rebounds last season, and made 33.8 percent of his 3-point attempts.

If healthy, Williams will be expected to compete for a starting position entering next season. He is one of three returnees, along with Joel Berry and Theo Pinson, who averaged at least 20 minutes of playing time per game of the Tar Heels, who won their sixth NCAA championship in April.

Dadgum Roy

"Dadgum" or "daggum"? No matter how you spell it, UNC coach Roy Williams possesses his own lexicon and perhaps should come with his own glossary. Call it Roynacular, Williams’ use of expressions and words like "dadgum," “Jimminy Christmas,” “blankety-blan

Edited by Scott Sharpe

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'Thankful this process is finally over,' UNC football player speaks out after charges dismissed

View More Video

UNC beat writer Andrew Carter

UNC Now

Andrew Carter has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the UNC Tar Heels.