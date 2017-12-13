Reserve QB Logan Byrd leaving UNC

Logan Byrd has decided to transfer from North Carolina.
The 6-3, 230-pound quarterback did not see any game action for the Tar Heels in 2017. The redshirt freshman from Warner Robins, Ga. posted his decision on Twitter on Wednesday.
“I can’t thank the Coaching Staff at UNC enough for the experience I’ve gained during the past 2 years,” Byrd wrote.
Excited for my the next chapter in my life!
Byrd was rated a four-star prospect coming out of high school in 2016 and considered one of the top pro-style passers in the country.
He got caught in a quarterback logjam at UNC. Three different quarterbacks started in 2017 but Byrd never got on the field.
Quarterbacks Nathan Elliott and Chazz Surratt are expected to be back in the fold for the Tar Heels in 2018.
