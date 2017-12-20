North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) works on his shooting form prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Wofford on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Johnson is expected to see some playing time tonight for the first time since having knee surgery several weeks ago.
Your place for the latest news and observations on Tar Heel sports

Cam Johnson expected to make his UNC debut against Wofford

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

December 20, 2017 08:20 PM

CHAPEL HILL

North Carolina is expected to get a boost on Wednesday night with the debut of guard Cam Johnson.

Johnson, who missed the first 11 games, will likely come off the bench for the Tar Heels in their home game with Wofford.

Johnson, a graduate transfer from Pittsburgh, had surgery on his left knee on Nov. 15 to repair meniscus damage. He had missed the first game of the season with a minor neck injury.

The initial timeline was for Johnson to miss between four and six weeks. Wednesday marked five weeks from the surgery.

Johnson gives the Tar Heels, ranked No. 5 in the country and off to a 10-1 start, an extra outside shooter and some lineup flexibility. The 6-8, 210-pound wing averaged 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for Pitt last season. He made 78 of 188 (41.5 percent) of his 3-point shots.

Johnson graduated from Pittsburgh in in the spring. Initially, the Panthers had tried to block Johnson from transferring to another team in the conference but eventually relented in June.

Johnson has two years of eligibility with the Heels.

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

UNC beat writer Joe Giglio

