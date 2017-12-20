Wofford shocks No. 5 UNC, 79-75

More Videos 0:38 Watch UNC recruit Devon Lawrence's TD in the state championship game Pause 1:00 Orange's Payton Wilson talks about flipping from UNC to NC State 5:35 The Flourish Market is hoping to raise $20,000 by Christmas 1:17 Mother describes events that led to death of her son in Harnett County jail 4:10 2017 Tar Heels of the Year: renowned chef and restaurateur, Ashley Christensen 0:46 Chinese tire company will bring 800 jobs to Edgecombe County 1:17 Mother finds son paralyzed and 'handcuffed' to hospital bed 0:41 Payton Wilson commits to the Wolfpack 1:53 Duke puts together complete game and crushes St. Francis (Pa.) 124-67 2:49 Top 10 plays from #4 Garner at #5 Heritage boys basketball showdown Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Roy Williams following loss to Wofford : “Terrible, terrible coaching job” Wofford shocks Tar Heels, handing them their first home loss of the season on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Wofford shocks Tar Heels, handing them their first home loss of the season on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

