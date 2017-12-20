More Videos

    Wofford shocks Tar Heels, handing them their first home loss of the season on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Wofford shocks No. 5 UNC, 79-75

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

December 20, 2017 11:16 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CHAPEL HILL

North Carolina had not been challenged at home this season.

That was until Wofford showed up at the Smith Center on Wednesday night.

Fletcher Magee and the Terriers shocked the fifth-ranked Tar Heels with a 79-75 upset.

Magee, the country’s top 3-point shooter, scored a game-high 27 points, including a layup with 1:16 left, to hand UNC (10-2) its first home loss of the season.

The Tar Heels had won their first five games at the Smith Center by an average of 22 points an all by double-digits.

But UNC had no answer for Magee or junior forward Cameron Jackson (18 points), who drew a key charge on Joel Berry with 1:03 left.

Berry led the Heels with 20 points, and Luke Maye added 17 points and 14 rebounds, but UNC made just 35.2 percent of its field goals.

Maye’s free throws with 1:22 left cut Wofford’s lead down to one, 73-72. Then Magee got loose, after a timeout by Wofford coach Mike Young, on a press break for layup.

The Terriers’ lead ballooned to 14, 57-43 at 13:27 in the second half, after a 3-pointer by Nathan Hoover.

But UNC started to chip away. Maye knocked down a key 3-pointer at 10:51, to ignite the comeback, and then another at 6:46.

Wofford led 34-33 at the half with 11 points from Magee. The Tar Heels young bigs had a hard time containing Jackson, who had seven points and six rebounds in the first half.

Maye’s first-half struggles peaked with a missed layup, after Magee’s layup gave the Terriers a 34-33 advantage with 48.1 seconds left in the half.

The Heels led by as many as seven in the first half but were sloppy with the ball. They had six turnovers and six field goals through the first 12 minutes.

Even Berry, who had a team-best nine points in the first half, had a layup at the buzzer rim out.

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

