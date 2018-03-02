NC State’s 78-75 loss at Georgia Tech on Thursday night secured a double-bye in the ACC tournament for Duke. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
NC State’s 78-75 loss at Georgia Tech on Thursday night secured a double-bye in the ACC tournament for Duke. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik) Danny Karnik AP
What NC State’s loss means for Duke, UNC and the Wolfpack’s ACC tournament seeds

By Joe Giglio

March 02, 2018 06:05 AM

N.C. State’s loss helped Duke. Now the Wolfpack needs some help from the Blue Devils to get a double-bye in the ACC tournament.

The Wolfpack’s 78-75 loss at Georgia Tech on Thursday secured a double-bye in the ACC tournament next week in Brooklyn for Duke (12-5 ACC).

The only way N.C. State (10-7) can join Duke as one of the top four seeds is with a Duke win over North Carolina on Saturday and some other help. The Wolfpack will be the No. 8 seed with a loss to Louisville (9-8) on Saturday. Duke will be the No. 3 seed with a loss, State’s loss on Thursday made sure of that.

The winner of the Duke-UNC game on Saturday night in Durham will be the No. 2 seed. The Tar Heels (11-6) can still finish fourth with a loss or could drop down to the No. 6 seed. UNC holds the potential tiebreaker over Clemson (11-6) but not with Miami (10-7) or Virginia Tech (10-7).

The first tiebreaker is head-to-head result, followed by “group record,” if more than two teams are tied. Since not all teams play twice, the group record goes by winning percentage.

Virginia (16-1), the No. 1 seed, and Pittsburgh (0-18), the No. 15 seed, are the only two teams who have locked in their position with only Saturday’s regular-season finale games left.

The tournament returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The bottom six seeds open in the play-in round on Tuesday. The next five seeds play on Wednesday in the first round and the top four seeds receive a double-bye into Thursday’s quarterfinals.

The tournament-seeding scenarios for Duke/Carolina/State:

Duke

No. 2 seed

▪ with a win

No. 3 seed

▪ with a loss

UNC

No. 2 seed

▪  with a win

No. 3 seed

▪  Cannot be the No. 3 seed

No. 4 seed

▪  with a loss AND Clemson loss, NC State loss, VT win

No. 5 seed

▪  with a loss AND Clemson loss, NC State loss, VT loss

▪  with a loss AND Clemson loss, NC State win, VT win

▪  with a loss AND Clemson win, NC State loss, VT win

▪  with a loss AND Clemson win, NC State loss, VT loss

No. 6 seed

▪  with a loss AND Clemson win, NC State win, VT win

▪  with a loss AND Clemson win, NC State win, VT loss

▪ with a loss AND Clemson loss, NC State win, VT loss

NC State

No. 4 seed

▪  with a win AND Duke win, Clem loss, VT win

No. 5 seed

▪  with a win AND Duke win, Clem win, VT loss

▪  with a win AND Duke win, Clem win, VT win

▪  with a win AND Duke win, Clem loss, VT loss

▪  with a win AND UNC win, Clem loss, VT win

No. 6 seed

▪  with a win AND UNC win, Clem win, VT loss

▪  with a win AND UNC win, Clem win, VT win

▪  with a win AND UNC win, Clem loss, VT loss

No. 7 seed

▪  Cannot be the No. 7 seed

No. 8 seed

▪  with a loss

ACC regular season

Saturday’s games

Virginia Tech at Miami, noon

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, noon

Boston College at Florida State, 2 p.m.

Clemson at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Louisville at N.C. State, 6 p.m.

UNC at Duke, 8:15 p.m.

ACC tournament schedule

at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Tuesday’s games

No. 12 vs. No. 13, noon

No. 10 vs. No. 15 Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m.

No. 11 vs. No. 14, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

No. 8 vs. No. 9, noon

No. 5 vs. 12/13 winner, 2:30 p.m.

No. 7 vs. No. 10/15 winner, 7 p.m.

No. 6 vs. No. 11/14 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 8/9 winner, noon

No. 4 vs. No. 5 and 12/13 winner, 2:30 p.m.

No. 2 vs. No. 7 and 10/15 winner, 7 p.m.

No. 3 vs. No. 6 and 11/14 winner, 9:30 p.m.

